Russia's shadowy energy trade is raising fears of a devastating oil spill

Ship-to-ship transfers of Russian crude have mushroomed in recent months

 CNN

The waters of the Bay of Lakonikos, on the south-eastern side of Greece's Peloponnese peninsula, are a bright turquoise color. Its shores are an important nesting site for sea turtles.

Yet it's not just a place of natural beauty. The area has become a key hub for tankers carrying Russian energy exports.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags