Salesforce under siege from top activist hedge fund

The Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Software giant Salesforce, one of the 30 stocks in the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, had a miserable 2022. Now the company is under attack from a big hedge fund that wants to shake things up at the company that owns Slack.

Elliott Management, a firm that has taken activist stakes in Pinterest, PayPal, Twitter (before Elon Musk acquired it) and former CNN owner AT&T over the past few years, is now targeting Salesforce. Shares of Salesforce rose more than 4% on the news in early trading Monday.

