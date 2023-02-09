Sam Bankman-Fried is back in court after prosecutors raise witness-tampering questions

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in New York, after he pleaded not guilty to charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform.

 Seth Wenig/AP

Sam Bankman-Fried appeared in a New York federal court on Thursday, just over a week after the judge in the FTX founder's fraud case tightened the bail conditions in response to allegations of witness tampering.

Prosecutors raised concerns after they learned that Bankman-Fried, who has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of fraud and conspiracy, recently sent a text message to the former general counsel of FTX, the bankrupt crypto exchange.

