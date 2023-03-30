Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to new federal charges

Sam Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to fraud and bribery charges on Thursday.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of failed cryptocurrency trading platform FTX, pleaded not guilty to five new federal charges of fraud and conspiracy, including one count of conspiring to bribe Chinese government officials.

An attorney for Bankman-Fried entered the plea on his behalf of his client, who was seated beside him in the New York courtroom Thursday. He previously pleaded not guilty to eight other charges stemming from what prosecutors have described as one of the biggest financial frauds in US history.

