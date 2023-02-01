Sam Bankman-Fried's bail is tightened over 'threat' of witness tampering

A federal judge temporarily tightened FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, pictured here, in New York City on December 22 2022, bail conditions after learning that he sent a text message to a former top executive of the crypto trading platform that appeared to be a “threat” of witness tampering. leaves following his arraignment . - New York judge Gabriel Gorenstein ordered Bankman-Fried be released on $250 million bail while he awaits trial on criminal fraud charges over the spectacular collapse of his crypto exchange.

 Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

Sam Bankman-Fried is in trouble, once again, for talking too much.

A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily tightened the FTX founder's bail conditions after learning that Bankman-Fried sent a text message to a former top executive of the crypto trading platform. The judge said that appeared to be a "material threat of inappropriate contact with prospective witnesses."

