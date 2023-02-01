At its annual Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung is set to unveil its latest Galaxy S smartphones -- and the company is betting that focusing on improvements to the camera will be enough to get consumers to upgrade.

The new lineup, which includes the 6.8-inch Galaxy S23 Ultra, 6.6-inch Galaxy S23+, and 6.1-inch Galaxy S23, look similar to last year's models, but with new photo features, a longer lasting battery life (with faster charging speeds) and an exclusive chip.

