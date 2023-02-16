Search of BBC offices by Indian government ends after three day raid

Indian tax officials continued their search of the BBC's offices in New Delhi and Mumbai for the third consecutive day.

 Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Indian tax officials have ended their days-long search of the BBC's offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, the British broadcaster announced Thursday. Officials had spent three days raiding the spaces following the country's ban on a BBC documentary that was critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged role in deadly riots more than 20 years ago.

"The Income Tax Authorities have left our offices in Delhi and Mumbai. We will continue to cooperate with the authorities and hope matters are resolved as soon as possible," the BBC News Press Team said in a tweet Thursday, adding that some of its staff had "faced lengthy questioning or been required to stay overnight - and their welfare is our priority."

