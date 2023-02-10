The Securities and Exchange Commission has reached a $30 million settlement with the cryptocurrency platform Kraken that will force it to unwind a program offering investment returns to US users who committed their digital assets to the company.

That practice, known as "staking," reflected an unregistered offer and sale of securities, the SEC alleged in a complaint announced Thursday. According to the SEC, Kraken failed to adequately disclose the risks of participating in the program, which had advertised annual yields of as much as 21%.

