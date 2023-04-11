The distinctive gas grills in Chipotle restaurants might be a thing of the past.

On Tuesday, the fast casual Mexican chain unveiled an all-electric restaurant design that is completely powered by renewable energy, such as solar and wind. That means the gas grills that have become the focal point for walk-in customers are being replaced by electric systems, which are intended to help the chain achieve its goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

