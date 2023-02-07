Sen. Daines's Twitter account suspended after posting profile picture of himself hunting

Twitter has suspended Steve Daines's account after he posted a profile picture of himself hunting. The Montana Republican Senator is pictured here in 2022 in Washington, D.C.

 Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Twitter has suspended Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines's account for violations of the company's sensitive media policy.

Daines' Twitter profile currently displays messages indicating that the account is "temporarily unavailable because it violates the Twitter Media Policy."

