A group of Republican senators on Tuesday urged the Biden administration to "use all available tools" to sanction cloud computing firms with links to China.

The letter led by Sen. Bill Hagerty calls on the Departments of Commerce, State and Treasury to impose "sanctions, export restrictions, and investment bans" on companies including Alibaba and Huawei, which the lawmakers described as national and economic security risks.

