Senators unveil bipartisan legislation to ban kids under 13 from joining social media platforms

A new federal bill unveiled Wednesday would ban kids under 13 from joining social media platforms.

 Kentaroo Tryman/Moment RF/Getty Images

A new federal bill unveiled Wednesday would establish a national minimum age for social media use and require tech companies to get parents' consent before creating accounts for teens, reflecting a growing trend at all levels of government to restrict how Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and other platforms engage with young users.

The proposed legislation by a bipartisan group of US senators aims to address what policymakers, mental health advocates and critics of tech platforms say is a mental health crisis fueled by social media.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags