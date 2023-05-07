Ahead of a highly anticipated meeting between President Joe Biden and Congressional leaders on Tuesday, senior Treasury officials reiterated dire warnings of economic "chaos" and "catastrophe" if the US doesn't raise the debt ceiling as the country barrels toward default in early June.

"I know he wants to set up a process in which spending priorities and levels are discussed and negotiated but these negotiations should not take place with a gun, really, to the head of the American people," US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday on 'ABC This Week.'

