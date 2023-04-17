Shaq is finally served in FTX investor suit after months of hiding, lawyers say

Shaquille O'Neal attends the Big 12 basketball tournament championship game between the Texas Longhorns and Kansas Jayhawks on March 11, 2023 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

 Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire/AP

After months of attempting to serve Shaquille O'Neal in a lawsuit against celebrities who endorsed the now-bankrupt FTX crypto platform, lawyers for a group of FTX investors said they finally succeeded on Sunday.

"Plaintiffs in the billion $ FTX class action case just served @SHAQ outside his house," the Moskowitz Law Firm tweeted. "His home video cameras recorded our service and we made it very clear that he is not to destroy or erase any of these security tapes, because they must be preserved for our lawsuit."

