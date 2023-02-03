A California jury on Friday began deliberations in a trial over whether Elon Musk is liable for losses experienced by Tesla shareholders following his controversial "funding secured" tweet from 2018.

The jury's verdict will end a three-week long trial over a class-action shareholder lawsuit regarding the tweet, in which the billionaire said that he was thinking about taking Tesla private for $420 a share and had "funding secured." Those two words resulted in the CEO having to forfeit his position as Tesla's executive chairman and pay millions of dollars in fines and legal fees.

