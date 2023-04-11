Cineworld's stock plummeted 23% Tuesday morning to an all-time low after the company said it had filed a plan to reorganize its business, and shareholders would not recover any of their funds.

The embattled owner of Regal Cinemas said Tuesday that it had submitted the final plan, first announced on April 3, to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas to help it exit bankruptcy.

