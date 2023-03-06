Bim Ali was early in her first pregnancy when billionaire Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter, where she worked as an engineer on the Redbird core technologies team. During the months of intense uncertainty that followed, Ali stuck with the company, attempting to tune out the deluge of news about the on-again, off-again deal to focus on her health and the health of her child.

"I was really happy, I loved my team, I loved contributing," Ali said. "I was also pregnant, so [leaving] didn't even make sense on any level" because that maternity leave might not be guaranteed as a new hire at a different company, she said.

