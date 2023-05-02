Sheila Bair, who guided the FDIC through the Great Recession, worries the Federal Reserve is making today's banking crisis worse.

The Fed's war on inflation has piled pressure on the banking system, contributing to the significant stress on the banking system. Even though First Republic this week became the third bank failure in the past seven weeks, the Fed is widely expected to deliver yet another interest rate hike on Wednesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags