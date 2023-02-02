Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 74F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 3:47 am
Shell reported a blockbuster profit of almost $40 billion in 2022 on Thursday, double what it took in the previous year.
The oil giant posted a whopping $39.9 billion in adjusted earnings for the full year, the latest sign of how energy producers are enjoying bumper profits amid strong oil and gas prices.
Shell also announced $4 billion in share buybacks and confirmed it would lift its dividend per share by 15% for the fourth quarter.
The company posted $9.8 billion in profit in the fourth quarter, mostly driven by its integrated gas business, Shell CEO Wael Sawan said in a statement.
— This is a developing story and will be updated.
