Short-seller Hindenburg targets Jack Dorsey's Block

Short-seller Hindenburg Research targets Jack Dorsey's Block. Dorsey is pictured here, in Miami, Florida, in June 2021.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Shares of Block, the company behind Cash App, plunged by 20% Thursday morning after the release of a searing report from short-seller Hindenburg Research that accused Jack Dorsey's company of allowing fraudulent accounts that obscure criminals involved in illegal or illicit activities, including the sex trafficking of minors.

Hindenburg's attack on Block comes two months after the short seller's allegations against Adani Group erased billions of dollars from the Indian conglomerate's balance sheets.

