Silicon Valley Bank has a new owner. What it means for the bank crisis

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was the second-biggest bank failure in US history.

 Brittany Hosea-Small/Reuters

In a milestone moment for the banking crisis, a company has purchased most of what's left of the bank that started the meltdown.

First Citizens Bank has purchased the remaining assets, deposits and loans of Silicon Valley Bank, the US lender that failed earlier this month and kicked off the crisis, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said in a statement late Sunday.

Recommended for you