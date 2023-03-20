Silicon Valley Bank left a void that won't easily be filled

The Silicon Valley Bank branch office in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S., March 13, 2023.

 Kori Suzuki/Reuters

It's difficult to overstate the influence that Silicon Valley Bank had over the startup world and the ripple effect its collapse this month had on the global tech sector and banking system.

While SVB was largely known as a regional bank to those outside of the tight-knit venture capital sphere, within certain circles it had become an integral part of the community -- a bank that managed the idiosyncrasies of the tech world and helped pave the way for the Silicon Valley-based boom that has consumed much of the economy over the past three decades.

