Silicon Valley Bank uncertainty sends tech industry into a panic

A number of startups are said to have weighed pulling their money this week from Silicon Valley Bank.

The tech industry, already on-edge from widespread layoffs in an uncertain economy, fell into a panic over the past 24 hours as moves by a major Silicon Valley lender spurred a steep sell-off on Wall Street and sparked fears of a run on the bank.

A number of startups are said to have weighed pulling their money this week from Silicon Valley Bank amid liquidity concerns, according to media reports and public posts from venture capitalists. Other prominent figures in the startup community are urging caution to avoid fueling what one venture capitalist called "mass hysteria" that could further destabilize a financial institution that has long been a key partner to the tech industry.

