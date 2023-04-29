In the six months since Elon Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter, the billionaire has turned the platform on its head by overhauling how it decides which accounts to verify.

Once given out to authenticate a limited number of accounts from celebrities, government agencies and media organizations, the coveted check mark is now available for purchase through the company's subscription service, Twitter Blue. The result: more checks and more confusion.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags