Six small things you can do this year to improve your financial future

If you really want to improve your finances — and your long-term financial security — you'll have a much better shot at doing so if you just pick two to three small, achievable goals that allow you to see progress over six to 12 months. Getting those boxes checked will encourage you to keep going.

 Adobe Stock

You know very well you could do a million things to improve your financial situation.

The problem, though, is that changing a million things means you'll basically have to change way too much about how you live. And who ever does that voluntarily, let alone sticks with it?

Recommended for you

Tags