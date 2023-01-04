Skip Bayless spent a third straight day defending his controversial tweet about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, this time during a tense exchange Wednesday with his Fox Sports talk show co-host Shannon Sharpe.

Sharpe, a former NFL player and member of the NFL Hall of Fame, returned to the duo's talk show "Undefeated" Wednesday after missing Tuesday's show. His absence followed co-host Bayless' widely-criticized tweet questioning whether the NFL should have ended the Bills' game Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals after Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a hit to his chest area.

CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky contributed to this article.

