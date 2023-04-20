Fox News' legal battle with Dominion Voting Systems is over. It now has to deal with Smartmatic, which is seeking billions of dollars more than its rival wanted in damages.

The voting technology company filed a lawsuit against Fox in New York state courts for defamation following the 2020 election, and is seeking $2.7 billion in damages from Fox and other defendants. Dominion wanted "only" $1.6 billion and settled with Fox for $787 million Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags