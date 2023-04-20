Smartmatic wants more than Dominion's $787 million payout, plus a retraction from Fox for its 2020 election lies, lawyer says

A top lawyer for Smartmatic, the voting technology company whose defamation lawsuit against Fox News is still pending, said on April 20 that he won't accept any settlement smaller than the $787 million Fox agreed to pay Dominion.

 Andrew Kelly/Reuters

A top lawyer for Smartmatic, the voting technology company whose defamation lawsuit against Fox News is still pending, said Thursday that he won't accept any settlement smaller than the $787 million Fox agreed to pay Dominion, and that his client needs a "full retraction" from the right-wing network disavowing the lies it spread about the 2020 presidential election.

"They need to get an apology. They need to get a full retraction," Smartmatic lawyer Erik Connolly told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead."

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags