Snap stock plunges 15% as revenue growth stalls

Snapchat's parent company reported stalled revenue growth and a large net loss for the final three months of 2022, as it confronts tighter advertiser budgets amid broader economic uncertainty.

 Adobe Stock

Snapchat's parent company reported stalled revenue growth and a large net loss for the final three months of 2022, as it confronts tighter advertiser budgets amid broader economic uncertainty.

Snap's quarterly revenue was just shy of $1.3 billion, essentially flat from the year prior. For the full year, Snap's revenue grew 12%, a slower rate that the company attributed to "rapid deceleration in digital advertising growth."

Recommended for you

Tags