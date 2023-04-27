Less than a few hours after Snapchat rolled out its My AI chatbot to all users last week, Lyndsi Lee, a mother from East Prairie, Missouri, told her 13-year-old daughter to stay away from the feature.

"It's a temporary solution until I know more about it and can set some healthy boundaries and guidelines," said Lee, who works at a software company. She worries about how My AI presents itself to young users like her daughter on Snapchat.

