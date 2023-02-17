The energy crisis triggered by Russia's war in Ukraine could push 141 million people worldwide into extreme poverty, according to a new report published Thursday in the journal Nature Energy.

Researchers from the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, China and the United States modeled the impacts of increased energy prices in 116 countries and found household spending increased up to 4.8% on average, as coal and natural gas prices surged after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, adding to post-pandemic increases.

Recommended for you

CNN's Hanna Ziady contributed reporting.

Tags