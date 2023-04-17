Workers at Tesla's electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Shanghai are reportedly using social media to protest against what they call unfair cuts in performance-related pay and to ask CEO Elon Musk to intervene.

Social media posts published over the weekend by people who say they work at the factory — the company's main export hub — expressed anger over recently announced cuts in their monthly bonus pay. They said they were given news of the "significant" and "malicious" cuts after a fatal accident occurred at the Tesla facility in February.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0