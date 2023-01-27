Some auto insurers are refusing to cover certain Hyundai and Kia models

Progressive and State Farm auto insurers are refusing to write policies in certain cities for some older Hyundai and Kia models that have been deemed too easy to steal, according to one of the insurance companies and media reports.

 SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Progressive and State Farm, two of America's largest auto insurers, are refusing to write policies in certain cities for some older Hyundai and Kia models that have been deemed too easy to steal, according to the companies.

Several reports say the companies have stopped offering insurance on these vehicles in cities that include Denver, Colorado and St. Louis, Missouri. The insurance companies did not tell CNN which cities or states were involved.

Recommended for you

Tags