Starbucks is betting big on olive oil infused coffee, hoping customers will be enticed by the anomaly and the health benefits of extra virgin olive oil.

"It is one of the biggest launches we've had in decades," Brady Brewer, Starbucks' chief marketing officer, told CNN. Former CEO Howard Schultz added in an interview with Poppy Harlow that it will "transform the coffee industry," and be "a very profitable new addition to the company."

