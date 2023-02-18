Distributor PepsiCo is recalling more than 300,000 Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino bottles because they might have glass in them, the FDA said this week.

The drinks are 13.7-ounce Vanilla Frappuccinos with UPC number 0 12000-81331 3. Expiration dates are March 8, May 29, June 4 and 10, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

