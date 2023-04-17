Japan's Sega, the company behind Sonic the Hedgehog, is buying Rovio Entertainment in a cash deal that values the creator of Angry Birds at €706 million ($774 million).

The Finnish video game developer's board has unanimously backed the takeover offer, which is also already supported by shareholders owning 49.1% of the company's stock, Rovio said in a statement Monday.

