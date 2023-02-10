South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a national state of disaster in response to the country's drawn-out energy crisis, calling it "an existential threat" to Africa's most developed economy.

Setting out the government's key objectives for the year in a state of the nation address Thursday, Ramaphosa said the crisis is "an existential threat to the economy and the social fabric of our country" and that "our most immediate priority is to restore energy security."

