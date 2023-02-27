Dancing South Korean diplomats have won the hearts of millions of Indians with their viral video performance of Oscar-nominated song "Naatu Naatu," reinforcing Seoul's soft power diplomacy and even earning a nod of approval from India's leader.

In a video clip posted to Twitter on Sunday, staff from South Korea's embassy in India's capital New Delhi -- many wearing traditional clothing from both countries -- dance to the popular song from Telugu-language movie "RRR."

Tags