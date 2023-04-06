Bob Jordan, who took over as CEO of Southwest Airlines in February 2022, just 10 months before the airline's epic holiday travel service meltdown, got a 75% pay hike last year.

Southwest's operational meltdown over the Christmas vacation period prompted the cancellation of 16,700 flights between December 21 and 29, ruined holiday plans for tens of thousands of passengers and cost the airline about $800 million in lost revenue. That total reflected the cost of compensating customers for out-of-pocket expenses and increased pay and operational costs. It also resulted in lost ticket sales early in the just-completed first quarter.

