Southwest explains its meltdown to Congress

Southwest Airlines planes parked at Gates D4 and D6 in Terminal 4 of the Sky Harbor International Airport, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Phoenix.

 Kirby Lee/AP

Congress is set to receive new evidence Thursday of internal chaos at Southwest Airlines over the Christmas holiday meltdown.

The Senate Commerce committee is set to question Southwest executive Andrew Watterson, alongside Southwest pilot union president Casey Murray, Sharon Pinkerton of the Airlines for America trade group, Paul Hudson of Flyers' Rights, and economist Clifford Winston of The Brookings Institution.

