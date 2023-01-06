Southwest meltdown may cost the airline up to $825 million

The cost of the service meltdown at Southwest Airlines over the year-end holidays cost the airline nearly $1 billion. A traveler is pictured here searching for a suitcase in a baggage holding area in December 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

 Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

The cost of the service meltdown at Southwest Airlines over the year-end holidays cost the airline nearly $1 billion and will cause the company to report a loss rather than a profit in the fourth quarter, the airline said in a filing on Friday.

The airline, the nation's largest domestic carrier, said the cost of canceling more than 16,700 flights between December 21 and 29 will be somewhere between $725 million and $825 miilion. A bit more than half the cost - between $400 million and $425 million - will come from lost ticket revenue that will be refunded to customers.

