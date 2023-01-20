Southwest pilots, others to get bonus pay for working during meltdown

Southwest Airlines employees assist passengers in locating their luggage after U.S. airlines, led by Southwest, canceled thousands of flights due to a massive winter storm at Dallas Love Field Airport in December of 2022.

 Shelby Tauber/Reuters

Southwest Airlines has agreed to pay its pilots an estimated $45 million in bonus "gratitude pay" for working through the company's service meltdown during the holiday travel period at the end of last year.

The airline said it will also compensate other employee groups who worked through the period, although it did not immediately identify which employees or how much they'll receive.

Tags