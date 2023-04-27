Southwest posts record revenue despite holiday meltdown

Southwest Airlines posts record revenue during the first quarter despite its winter holiday service meltdown.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Southwest Airlines' passengers have finally returned to the airline following its winter holiday service meltdown, enabling record revenue during the first quarter.

The airline said its bookings in March were strong, allowing revenue to soar 22% to $5.7 billion in the quarter. That was up from year-ago results that were still affected by the surge in Covid cases caused by the Omicron variant, and it was also up from the $5.1 billion it reported in the same period of 2019, a year before the pandemic.

