Southwest posts record revenue despite holiday meltdown

The airline said its bookings in March were strong, allowing revenue to soar 22% to $5.7 billion in the quarter. That was up from year-ago results that were still affected by the surge in Covid cases caused by the Omicron variant, and it was also up from the $5.1 billion it reported in the same period of 2019, a year before the pandemic.
The strong demand led to higher fares, as passengers paid 10% more to fly each mile on Southwest during the quarter, compared to a year ago, and 12% more than they were paying in the same period of 2019.
It wasn't all good news: The lingering impact of massive service problems caused Southwest Airlines to report a first-quarter loss, as the airline warned would happen three months ago. Weak bookings in January and February caused a $325 million hit to revenue in the quarter. Excluding special items, Southwest posted a loss of $163 million, or 27 cents a share, a bit worse than the 23 cent a share loss forecast by analysts.
The airline also warned that Boeing's delayed deliveries of 737 Max jets would require it to trim its capacity by 1% below its previous plan. That warning, and the bigger-than-forecast loss in the first quarter, sent shares of Southwest down 3% in premarket trading.
American Airlines also reported strong demand early Thursday, posting record first-quarter revenue of $12.2 billion. That's up 37% compared to a year earlier, and 8% from the first three months of pre-pandemic 2019. The amount passengers paid to fly each mile on American rose 21% from a year earlier.
The strong revenue allowed American to post a narrow profit of $33 million, excluding special items, meeting Wall Street forecasts.
Shares of American were little changed in premarket trading.