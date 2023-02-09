SpaceX attempts static fire of massive Super Heavy rocket

SpaceX workers on February 8 made final adjustments to Starship's orbital launch mount, and its booster's matrix of Raptor engines within, ahead of the company's largest engine test to date.

 Reginald Mathalone/Nurpho/Associated Press

SpaceX just attempted to ignite all 33 engines in a test fire of its gargantuan Super Heavy rocket booster. The trial marks the company's first "static fire" test for what is expected to be the most powerful launch vehicle ever built.

The Super Heavy booster started its engines for less than 10 seconds while still strapped to the launchpad. The blast sent up a massive plume of smoke and dust as birds scattered around the launch site.

