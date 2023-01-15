SpaceX's most powerful rocket returns to flight and nails synchronized landing

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket takes off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on January 15.

 Joe Skipper/Reuters

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket, the towering launch vehicle known for its boosters' aerial acrobatics and synchronized landings when returning to Earth, took to the skies Sunday, delivering national security payloads to orbit for the US military.

The mission, called USSF-67, took off at 5:56 p.m. ET from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking the fifth successful flight of the rocket recently dethroned as the world's most powerful operational launch vehicle. This mission was initially advertised to launch on Saturday, and the reason for the one-day delay was not immediately clear.

