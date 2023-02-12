Sports gambling sites cash in on Super Bowl betting mania

Super Bowl LVII will probably be the biggest event for the industry ever.

 Caroline Brehnman/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

With more states legalizing gambling on sports, Super Bowl LVII will probably be the biggest event for the industry ever. The American Gaming Association is predicting that more than 50 million people will bet about $16 billion on the National Football League championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

But how will casino and online/mobile sports betting companies stand out in an increasingly crowded field?

