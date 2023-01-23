Spotify to cut 6% of its workforce

Spotify said Monday that it will cut 6% of its workforce to reduce costs.

 Gabby Jones/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Spotify said Monday that it will cut 6% of its workforce to reduce costs, joining tech companies including Amazon and Microsoft in slashing headcount as the global economy slows.

In a letter to employees posted on the company's website, CEO Daniel Ek took full responsibility for the job cuts, which he called "difficult but necessary."

Recommended for you

Tags