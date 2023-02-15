Stanford scholars co-signed Sam Bankman-Fried's $250 million bail deal

Samuel Bankman-Fried departs Manhattan federal court in New York on February 9.

 John Minchillo/AP

A federal judge released the names of two people who co-signed Sam Bankman-Fried's $250 million bail deal, which allowed him to be released on house arrest while he awaits trial on federal fraud and conspiracy charges.

In documents made public Wednesday afternoon, the court revealed that Larry Kramer, a former dean of Stanford's law school, and Andreas Paepcke, a Stanford computer scientist, each signed on as guarantors.

