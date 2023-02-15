A federal judge released the names of two people who co-signed Sam Bankman-Fried's $250 million bond, which allowed him to be released on house arrest while he awaits trial on federal fraud and conspiracy charges.

In documents made public Wednesday afternoon, the court revealed that Larry Kramer, a former dean of Stanford's law school, and Andreas Paepcke, a Stanford computer scientist, each signed on as guarantors.

