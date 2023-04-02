Starbucks fires Buffalo union worker who 'ignited a movement' to organize

Starbucks has fired a Buffalo, New York, worker who "ignited a movement" from one of the first stores in the coffee chain to unionize, Starbucks Workers United said Friday.

The firing came the same week that former CEO Howard Schultz testified before Congress, where he was grilled by lawmakers for the company's labor practices and alleged union-busting.

